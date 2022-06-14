Flood map revisions update risk, change costs for hundreds of Omaha area residents

Insurance costs and estimates of flood risk are changing for hundreds of Omaha-area businesses and residents as a result of updated federal flood plain maps.

The maps, which apply to property along most creeks and streams in Douglas and Sarpy County, were produced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

New with this revision is the mapping of the flood plain of some creeks that have been paved over, notably Saddle Creek, said Amanda Grint, assistant general manager for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

Grint said hundreds of properties are being newly designated as being in the flood plain and similarly hundreds are being removed.

For some of these streams, its the first time flood risk has been updated in about 25 years, so the conditions that cause flooding have changed. In other instances, it’s simply that better technology is available to estimate flood risk, she said.

Property owners affected by the changes should have already received notice from their local government: Omaha, Bellevue, La Vista, Papillion, Gretna, Boystown, Ralston, Bennington and Douglas and Sarpy Counties, Grint said.

Not included are those areas of Sarpy and Douglas Counties that are along the Elkhorn or Platte River flood plains, she said.

Grint encouraged people with questions to attend one of two public meetings this month:

Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. at the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District headquarters, 8901 S. 154th St. in Omaha.

June 21, 5-7 p.m., at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The meetings are being hosted by the NRD, FEMA and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. They will be held in an open house-type format, which means there is no formal presentation. Instead, members of the public will meet one-on-one with those hosting the meetings.

The maps calculate which areas are in a so-called 100-year flood plain. These are areas that have at least a 1% chance of flooding in any given year. Over 30 years, the life of a typical mortgage, the property has a 26% chance of being flooded, according to FEMA.

Any property in a 100-year flood plain and has a federally backed mortgage has to carry flood insurance.

As a consequence, those people whose properties are newly classified as being in the flood plain and who have federally backed mortgages will soon need to begin carrying flood insurance. Those people whose property is being excluded from the flood plain will no longer have to carry it.

FEMA cautions that no one who is outside this designated flood plain can assume their property won’t flood. These maps are designed as an insurance tool, not a life safety or personal budgeting tool.

Once the maps are posted in the Federal Register, they will be subject to an official 90-day public comment period, she said.

The earliest the maps will go into effect will be in the late summer, early fall 2023, she said.

