 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fontenelle Forest closes wetlands after brush fire

  • Updated
  • 0

Fontenelle Forest has closed its wetlands after a weekend brush fire caused extensive damage.

Dana Meyer, spokeswoman for the organization, said the fire burned across 300 to 400 acres. The area has a network of trails that are closed for the foreseeable future, she said.

Fontenelle Forest is located in Bellevue on the bluffs and bottomland along the Missouri River.

The fire was caused by a burning car and affected the south wetlands, Meyer said, but the entire area is closed as crews travel through and work in the north wetlands.

The upper part of Fontenelle Forest remains open.

The fire started Friday, and while it has been contained, it is still smoldering and there remain hotspots, she said Tuesday.

For information, call visitor services at 402-731-3140.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert