Forecasters warn of winds, extreme fire danger in Nebraska, Iowa today

As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.

Additionally, the winds could make travel difficult in open areas. The National Weather Service has included most of Nebraska and Iowa in the area at high risk of difficult-to-control wildfires.

For much of the area, the danger will increase as the day goes on and last until 9 p.m.

A surge of warm, dry air and gusty winds will create conditions conducive to wildfires, according to the weather service.

Additionally, a fast-moving cold front will drop through western Nebraska on Monday afternoon and early evening, causing winds to suddenly gust in excess of 40 mph, perhaps even greater than 50 mph.

Douglas County is among the counties that have instituted burn bans for Monday.

