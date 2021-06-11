Friday storm brings rain, high winds to Omaha

Rain still was falling around 11:30 a.m. Friday in Omaha, and it was expected to continue until around 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Valley had a few reports of small hail — pea- and nickel-sized — in Omaha, said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist who works in that office.
The weather service also reported that golf ball-sized hail was reported east of Tecumseh around 11:40 a.m.
Golf ball size hail reported east of Tecumseh, NE around 1140 am. #newx— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) June 11, 2021
Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported wind gusts of 53 mph at both 9:11 a.m., as the storm front moved into the area, and at 11:29 a.m., off the back side of the storm. Sustained winds have been 30-35 mph, Barjenbruch said.
A couple different spots around the city have reported about half an inch of rain so far. Barjenbruch said the area could see more before the front moves out.
The storm dropped temperatures in the area: At 11 a.m. Thursday, it was 90 degrees in Omaha; after 11 a.m. Friday, it was 70.
Thursday’s high of 96 degrees recorded in Valley didn’t beat the day’s record of 106 set in 1933, but with a heat index pushing 100, it was the hottest day so far this year.
Above-average temperatures are expected to continue in the area at least through Wednesday.
