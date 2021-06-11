Friday storm may bring rain and some relief from the heat

Rain — and, possibly, thunder, lightning and high winds — are expected in the Omaha area between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday.

"It's coming straight for us," said Van DeWald, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "I'm going to say 10 to 11 a.m., then probably out of the area by 1-ish or so."

Thunderstorms were hitting the Norfolk area when DeWald was interviewed about 7:15 a.m. He said he could see on radar that the area southwest of Norfolk was getting heavy rain.

"If we can get a quarter of an inch or a half an inch (of rain) in a heavier thunderstorm, that will be wonderful," he said.

DeWald said he has seen one report of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts just under 60 mph.

The rain should cool the area a little, at least temporarily. Thursday’s high of 96 degrees recorded in Valley didn’t beat the day’s record of 106 set in 1933, but with a heat index pushing 100, it was the hottest day so far this year.

Above-average temperatures are expected to continue in the area at least through Wednesday.

