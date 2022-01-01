From a polar vortex to December tornadoes, Nebraska saw plenty of weird weather in 2021

From the polar vortex to wildfires and flooding, Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state’s naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world.

Indeed, the year was bookended by firsts: February brought the state’s first rolling blackouts as a result of record cold, and December brought that month’s first derecho anywhere in the nation and Nebraska’s first tornado swarm in the final month of the year.

The full extent of the year’s damaging weather will never be known since no agency keeps a tally. Known losses from the two storms with available data exceed $60 million.

“Natural” weather exists side-by-side with the influence of climate change, said Martha Shulski, Nebraska’s state climatologist. “The question one should ask is how much worse an extreme weather event was made due to climate change,” she said.

As can be expected in a warmer world, a long wildfire season taxed the state’s firefighters. And because the planet has more moisture in its atmosphere, it wasn’t surprising to see a number of moisture-intense storms. Additionally, the region continued to see warming nights, another hallmark of climate change because nighttime is warming faster than daytime.