In typical Midwest fashion, after a day of warmth and sunshine, the Omaha area may see a slight chance of snow Friday.

Thursday brought the highest temperatures of the year to the Omaha area, with highs reaching the low 70s accompanied by mild south winds, the National Weather service said. A wind advisory has been issued through Friday morning, with gusts of up to 50 mph expected.

Thursday night will remain mild, with low temperatures in the 50s. A cold front will push into the area Friday, leading to temperatures in the low 60s and a chance of rain throughout the day. There is a slight chance for light snowfall late Friday.

Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said that Iowa has the greatest chance of seeing significant rainfall and thunderstorms Friday. It's unlikely that the Omaha area will see much precipitation over the weekend, he said.

Temperatures will dip again Saturday with a predicted high of 52, but Sunday is expected to be 72 degrees and sunny with light winds.

"The temperatures will be pretty up and down," Miller said.

Though no severe weather is expected over the next week, tornado season is approaching. People are encouraged to have an emergency weather radio and a kit with food, water and medications ready in the event of severe weather.