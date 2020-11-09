Glaze of freezing rain, light snow possible for Tuesday commute

A glaze of ice is possible across the region Tuesday morning, creating the potential for slips, falls and icy roads.

The National Weather Service placed a broad swath of Nebraska under a winter weather advisory, extending through midafternoon.

Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the worst travel conditions will be north and northwest of the Omaha metro area, where a thicker glaze of ice and heavier snowfall is possible. Some areas of northeast Nebraska could see 2 to 6 inches of snow. People driving between Omaha and Lincoln also could see some icy conditions.

In the Omaha metro, 0.2 of an inch of ice is possible along with a thin layer of snow, enough to cause a person to fall, Dergan said.

With temperatures in the 30s throughout the day, it's likely the ice will melt, Dergan said.

By Wednesday, the sun will be back, and temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 50s in the Omaha area.

Planning for harsh winter weather

