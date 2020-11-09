Glaze of freezing rain, light snow possible in northeast Nebraska; power outages reported

A glaze of ice is possible across the region Tuesday, creating the potential for slips, falls and icy roads.

The National Weather Service placed a broad swath of Nebraska and Iowa under a winter weather advisory. An ice storm warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. for portions of east-central and northeast Nebraska to west-central Iowa.

OPPD reported over 1,200 customers were without power at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The outages were spread out over Douglas, Washington, Dodge and Saunders Counties.

"We've had a lot of reports of tree damage in the areas under the warning," Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Tuesday. "We've had a lot of people call from Fremont about downed tree limbs."

Precipitation in the Omaha area should continue through the morning, Gross said, and clear out by late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the worst travel conditions will be north and northwest of the Omaha metro area, where a thicker glaze of ice and heavier snowfall is possible. Some areas of northeast Nebraska could see 2 to 6 inches of snow. People driving between Omaha and Lincoln also could see some icy conditions.