Heat advisory issued for Thursday for much of Nebraska

With record highs possible on Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern Nebraska for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Highs are forecast to reach about 104 degrees in Lincoln and Omaha, and the heat index could hit 107 degrees Thursday — that's enough to make a person ill. The weather service and public health officials are advising people to drink plenty of liquids and seek shelter from the heat, if possible.

Lincoln's temperature had reached 101 degrees by late afternoon Wednesday, its first triple-digit day of the year. Triple-digit temperatures aren't expected to happen in Omaha until Thursday.

Neither city was expected to set a record on Wednesday, but both could set records on Thursday, according to the weather service. That's because Thursday is supposed to be hotter and the record for Thursday is easier to break than on Wednesday. Lincoln only has to reach 101 degrees to match the record Thursday, but would have had to reach 105 degrees to match the record on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, highs in the 90s are forecast. By Monday, temperatures could be cooler than average. Normal highs this time of year are in the low 80s. Monday, the high is forecast to be in the upper 70s.

