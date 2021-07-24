Heat index of 105 recorded at Omaha airport; Salvation Army to open cooling centers this week

Nebraskans should prepare for a long hot spell as a heat wave settles over the state.

With less humidity and high temperatures expected to range from 94 to 98 degrees, Sunday should be slightly cooler than Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat index of 105 degrees was recorded at Eppley Airfield about 5 p.m. Saturday. The soaring temperatures and high humidity put Omaha under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.

Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley, said Omahans should be prepared to see more intense heat after the weekend.

"For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, that's when we really start to turn up the heat," he said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees each day. On Wednesday, the heat index could approach 110 degrees. Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the upper 90s Thursday.

During periods of intense hot weather, heat stroke and heat exhaustion can occur quickly. Barjenbruch recommends taking frequent breaks while working outside and drinking more water than you think is necessary. Even wearing lighter colored clothes can help offer some relief, as dark clothing absorbs more heat from the sun.