Heavy rains lead to flash flood warnings in southern Nebraska

Heavy rains soaked a rural area of southern Nebraska over the weekend, prompting a round of flash flood warnings.

Sean Rossi, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the slow-moving storms dropped at least 3 to 5 inches of rain, and possibly more than that.

No official rain gauges are in the area hardest hit. Unofficial rain gauges recorded 5 to 7 inches, he said, and radar indicated that higher amounts were possible.

Street flooding was reported in Arapahoe.

The rain fell Saturday night into Sunday. The official rain gauge closest to the core of the heavy rain is near near Superior, Nebraska, and it recorded 3.46 inches of rain, Rossi said.

