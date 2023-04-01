Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
In typical Midwest fashion, after a day of warmth and sunshine, the Omaha area may see a slight chance of snow Friday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You…
Sometime this weekend, most likely around midnight on Sunday morning, a small system is likely to bring some snow accumulation to eastern Nebraska.