Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.