Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph.