Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Omaha. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said snowfall may reach 18 inches or more in spots such as Chadron, Scottsbluff and Kimball, while the northwest Sand Hills may see about 10 inches.
