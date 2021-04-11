Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Omaha. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.