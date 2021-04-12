Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.