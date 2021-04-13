 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert