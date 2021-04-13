Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
- Updated
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see …