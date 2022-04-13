Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.