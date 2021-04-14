 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

