Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.