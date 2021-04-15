Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.