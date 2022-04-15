Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.