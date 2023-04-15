Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.