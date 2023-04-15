Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Warm and dry today and this will continue through Thursday. A strong cold front is expected Friday though. See what rain chances and temperatu…
Flooding is occurring in multiple locations across the Omaha area. With additional heavy rain and lightning anticipated, the flood threat will…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…