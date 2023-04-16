Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Omaha, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.