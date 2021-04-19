 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

