Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The storm that blew through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Tuesday night prompted the sounding of tornado sirens, but the region escaped widespread damage.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
