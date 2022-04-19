Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.