Omaha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Omaha, NE
