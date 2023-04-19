Omaha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.