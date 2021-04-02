Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE
