Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT.