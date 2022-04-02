Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.