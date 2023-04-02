Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
In typical Midwest fashion, after a day of warmth and sunshine, the Omaha area may see a slight chance of snow Friday.
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…