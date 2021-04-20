 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

