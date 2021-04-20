Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.