Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.