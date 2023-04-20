Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 11:53 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Omaha, NE
