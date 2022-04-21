 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:08 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert