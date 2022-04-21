Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:08 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE
