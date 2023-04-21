Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.