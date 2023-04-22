Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Omaha, NE
