Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The inclement weather is expected to arrive as a cold, windy rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight Monday, the rain will likely shift to snow, the National Weather Service said.
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
