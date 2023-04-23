Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Omaha, NE
