Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Omaha, NE
