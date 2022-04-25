Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The rain and storm chances for the Omaha metro area begin Thursday evening and last into Saturday night.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.