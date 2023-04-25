Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Omaha, NE
