Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE
