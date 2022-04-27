Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.