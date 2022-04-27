The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The rain and storm chances for the Omaha metro area begin Thursday evening and last into Saturday night.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Fontenelle Forest has closed its wetlands after a weekend brush fire caused extensive damage.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected…