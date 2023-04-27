Omaha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Omaha, NE
