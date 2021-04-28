Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE
