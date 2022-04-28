It will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Fontenelle Forest has closed its wetlands after a weekend brush fire caused extensive damage.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and storm chances for the Omaha metro area begin Thursday evening and last into Saturday night.
Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.
Stiff south winds are expected to bring warmer temperatures this week to Omaha and eastern Nebraska.