Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.