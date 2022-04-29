Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
