Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Omaha, NE
