Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph.